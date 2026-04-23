Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 23rd

Tesla, GE Vernova, IREN, Oklo, and AltC Acquisition are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, extracting, refining, transporting or generating energy—this includes oil & gas producers, pipeline and midstream firms, utilities, and renewable-energy companies. Owning them gives investors exposure to commodity prices, regulatory and geopolitical risks, and the technological and policy-driven transition between fossil fuels and cleaner energy, all of which can drive sector volatility and returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

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