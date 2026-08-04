Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ET opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 436.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Energy Transfer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Energy Transfer reported $0.59 in earnings per common unit, versus the $0.38 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $34.33 billion compared with estimates of $27.71 billion. Earnings per unit also increased from $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Energy Transfer LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Energy Transfer reported $0.59 in earnings per common unit, versus the $0.38 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $34.33 billion compared with estimates of $27.71 billion. Earnings per unit also increased from $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow accelerated. Net income attributable to partners rose to $2.09 billion from $1.16 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $5.07 billion, and adjusted distributable cash flow climbed 32% to $2.59 billion. These results strengthen the investment case for ET’s income-oriented structure. Energy Transfer Q2 Revenue Rises to $34.3 Billion

Net income attributable to partners rose to $2.09 billion from $1.16 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $5.07 billion, and adjusted distributable cash flow climbed 32% to $2.59 billion. These results strengthen the investment case for ET’s income-oriented structure. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Energy Transfer now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $18.8 billion to $19.1 billion. Growth was supported by higher NGL transportation volumes, a 25% increase in NGL exports and 4% growth in crude transportation volumes. Energy Transfer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates 2026 Financial Guidance

Energy Transfer now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $18.8 billion to $19.1 billion. Growth was supported by higher NGL transportation volumes, a 25% increase in NGL exports and 4% growth in crude transportation volumes. Positive Sentiment: Distribution supports the yield appeal. ET declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.34 per common unit, equivalent to $1.36 annualized, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Recent investment coverage also highlighted ET among high-yield energy opportunities.

ET declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.34 per common unit, equivalent to $1.36 annualized, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Recent investment coverage also highlighted ET among high-yield energy opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Energy Transfer plans to spend approximately $5.6 billion to $5.9 billion on 2026 growth capital projects. The spending could expand future earnings and cash flow, but investors may monitor execution and capital requirements closely. Energy Transfer Q2 Earnings Preview

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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