Energy Vault (NRGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1443) per share and revenue of $14.2420 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 52.97%.The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Energy Vault Trading Up 6.8%

NRGV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Energy Vault from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,021,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,968.48. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Further Reading

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