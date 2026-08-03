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Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 8.9% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Energy Vault logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Energy Vault shares rose 8.9% to $3.105, although trading volume was about 80% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Citigroup upgraded the stock to “buy,” while other firms issued “hold” or “sell” ratings. The consensus rating is “Hold”, with an average price target of $5.01.
  • The company remains unprofitable, reporting a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus expectations of $0.15, alongside a negative net margin of 52.97% and high debt-to-equity of 4.94. CFO Michael Thomas Beer also sold 65,000 shares, reducing his ownership by 5.98%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) was up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.1050. 890,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,453,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRGV. Citigroup raised shares of Energy Vault from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.01.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Up 8.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 171.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,021,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $39,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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