ENI (E) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $27.9344 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $23.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ENI Price Performance

E opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. ENI has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ENI from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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