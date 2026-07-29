ENI (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10, Zacks reports. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Here are the key takeaways from ENI's conference call:

Strong first-half performance: Q2 pro forma EBIT doubled year over year to €5.4 billion, net income reached €2.3 billion, and operating cash flow rose more than 60% to €4.5 billion. Pro forma gearing declined to 10%.

Q2 pro forma EBIT doubled year over year to €5.4 billion, net income reached €2.3 billion, and operating cash flow rose more than 60% to €4.5 billion. Pro forma gearing declined to 10%. Eni raised its outlook across several businesses, including 2026 underlying production growth of more than 5%, GGP pro forma EBIT above €1.4 billion, and Plenitude and Enilive EBITDA of €2.6 billion. Adjusted cash flow from operations guidance increased to €15 billion.

Upstream production increased 8% year over year, with projects in Angola, Mexico, Congo and Indonesia offsetting Middle East disruptions. Eni expects approximately 4% annual production growth through 2030, supported by 54 organic projects and new opportunities in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The stronger cash-flow outlook supports a significant increase in the 2026 share buyback to €3.4 billion from the initial €1.5 billion, implying a combined shareholder distribution yield of about 10%. An additional dividend and potentially higher buyback remain possible if oil and gas prices stay above specified thresholds.

Eni continues to face execution and geopolitical risks, including ongoing negotiations in Venezuela and a disputed €5 billion environmental fine related to Kashagan in Kazakhstan. Versalis remains loss-making despite improvement, while project cost inflation has risen to roughly 4%-6% following Middle East-related market disruption.

Get ENI alerts: Sign Up

ENI Stock Up 7.1%

NYSE E traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 363,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,025. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. ENI has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ENI

Here are the key news stories impacting ENI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Eni reported quarterly EPS of $1.76, compared with the $1.66 analyst consensus, providing a positive earnings surprise despite a net margin of 3.37%. Eni quarterly earnings press release

Eni reported quarterly EPS of $1.76, compared with the $1.66 analyst consensus, providing a positive earnings surprise despite a net margin of 3.37%. Positive Sentiment: Buyback increased to €3.4 billion. Eni raised its full-year share-repurchase authorization from €2.8 billion after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter net profit. The larger capital return supports per-share value and signals management confidence in cash generation. Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

Eni raised its full-year share-repurchase authorization from €2.8 billion after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter net profit. The larger capital return supports per-share value and signals management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Higher oil and gas prices aided results. Second-quarter production growth coincided with an energy-price increase linked partly to Middle East conflict, improving near-term earnings and supporting the buyback expansion. Eni Hikes Share Buyback Again After Conflict Gives Earnings Boost

Second-quarter production growth coincided with an energy-price increase linked partly to Middle East conflict, improving near-term earnings and supporting the buyback expansion. Positive Sentiment: Growth projects add longer-term production potential. Eni and TotalEnergies approved development of Cyprus’s Cronos gas field, with LNG production expected to begin in 2028 and supply European markets. Eni also awarded approximately €800 million of contracts to Saipem, including work on the Baleine Phase 3 project. TotalEnergies and Eni approve Cyprus gas field

Eni and TotalEnergies approved development of Cyprus’s Cronos gas field, with LNG production expected to begin in 2028 and supply European markets. Eni also awarded approximately €800 million of contracts to Saipem, including work on the Baleine Phase 3 project. Neutral Sentiment: Libyan production resumed after a protest-related interruption, reducing a potential operational overhang, although geopolitical and security risks remain. Eni resumes production in Libyan fields

after a protest-related interruption, reducing a potential operational overhang, although geopolitical and security risks remain. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its EPS forecasts for fiscal 2026 and 2027 and maintained a “Hold” rating. Its estimates remain above the broader current-year consensus, but the reductions point to modestly weaker expectations. Eni analyst estimates

for fiscal 2026 and 2027 and maintained a “Hold” rating. Its estimates remain above the broader current-year consensus, but the reductions point to modestly weaker expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may limit upside. A reported analyst consensus price target of $42.30 is below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting some analysts view the shares as fully valued after their advance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENI

ENI Company Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ENI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ENI wasn't on the list.

While ENI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here