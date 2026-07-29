Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $569.5310 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enlight Renewable Energy

In other Enlight Renewable Energy news, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi sold 12,036 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $1,230,560.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,455,181.92. The trade was a 45.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yitzhak Betzalel sold 2,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $213,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207.28. The trade was a 99.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,830,515.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,914 shares of the company's stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 234,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 269.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,192 shares of the company's stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,377 shares of the company's stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 218,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 142,173 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,797,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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