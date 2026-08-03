Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $55.7850, with a volume of 707587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,282.56. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,723.16. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,036 shares of company stock worth $1,430,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company's stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 418,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company's stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 142,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,862 shares of the company's stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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