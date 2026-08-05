Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports.

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Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 1,724,207 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,011. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.27. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $316,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,282.56. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,676. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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