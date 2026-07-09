Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.4277 and last traded at $6.9210, with a volume of 816906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.2075.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENLV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $247.50.

View Our Latest Report on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52,553 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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