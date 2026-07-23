Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.50.

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Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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