Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $581.8370 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Enovis in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Insider Activity

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert bought 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $83,435,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 682.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 41.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 326,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 508,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 315,711 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,878,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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