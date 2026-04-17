Enovis' (ENOV) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.43.

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Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. Enovis has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,820. This represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,277 shares of the company's stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,932 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 156,069 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 140,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Further Reading

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