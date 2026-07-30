Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.86.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE ENOV opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Enovis has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enovis by 12.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company's stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Enovis by 24,405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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