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Enovix (ENVX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Enovix logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Enovix is scheduled to report Q1 2026 results after the market closes on April 29, with analysts forecasting earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of about $6.95 million and a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • The stock has fallen recently (down ~4.4%), opened at $6.53 with a 12‑month range of $4.61–$16.49, a market cap of $1.42 billion and a negative trailing P/E of -8.48.
  • Institutional interest is notable—Goldman Sachs increased its stake by 65.4% to ~1.14 million shares and hedge funds own about 50.9% of the stock; analysts’ consensus is an average rating of "Hold" with an average target price of $13.46.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Enovix to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $6.9520 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Enovix Stock Down 4.4%

ENVX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Enovix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 449,934 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 358,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $6.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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