Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $278.15, but opened at $264.97. Enpro shares last traded at $265.1510, with a volume of 4,403 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Trading Up 0.9%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $260.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro's payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,808. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 34.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 270,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 172,991 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 36,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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