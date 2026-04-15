Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Trading Down 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $261.40 and last traded at $263.9020. 188,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 226,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.15.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Trading Down 5.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Enpro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total value of $1,614,491.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. This trade represents a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,747.50. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Enpro by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $260,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enpro by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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