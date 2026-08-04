Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Stock Down 2.3%

NPO traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, hitting $326.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.06. Enpro has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $390.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Enpro will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 67.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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