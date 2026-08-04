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Entain's (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Entain logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Entain and maintained a GBX 1,000 price target, implying 83.42% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: seven analysts rate Entain a Buy, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 994.
  • Entain shares opened at GBX 545.20, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 500.40 to GBX 1,022, while the company reported a £3.49 billion market capitalization.
  • Interested in Entain? Here are five stocks we like better.

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.42% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENT. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 988 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,028 to GBX 950 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,145 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,025 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 994.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENT

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 545.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a one year low of GBX 500.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 574.22.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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