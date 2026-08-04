Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.9 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Entegris to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Entegris has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Entegris by 91.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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