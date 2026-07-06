Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

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Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,880,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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