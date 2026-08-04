Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $125.20, but opened at $137.00. Entegris shares last traded at $136.3530, with a volume of 371,457 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Entegris Trading Up 9.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here