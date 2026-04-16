Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 175,306 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 137,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Entera Bio Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,222. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entera Bio

In other Entera Bio news, Director Geno J. Germano bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $72,620. Insiders own 10.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entera Bio to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTX

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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