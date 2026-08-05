Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 308,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,870,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Entera Bio Trading Down 2.1%

The company's 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Further Reading

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