Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of EPD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,243. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise reported record second-quarter net income attributable to common unitholders of approximately $1.84 billion, or $0.84 per diluted unit, versus the $0.75 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $18.27 billion, up 60.8% year over year and well above expectations. Enterprise Products Partners earnings report

Enterprise reported record second-quarter net income attributable to common unitholders of approximately $1.84 billion, or $0.84 per diluted unit, versus the $0.75 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $18.27 billion, up 60.8% year over year and well above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to a record $2.8 billion, while operational distributable cash flow reached a record $2.3 billion and covered declared distributions by 1.9 times. The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, supporting the income-investment thesis. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to a record $2.8 billion, while operational distributable cash flow reached a record $2.3 billion and covered declared distributions by 1.9 times. The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, supporting the income-investment thesis. Positive Sentiment: Record pipeline and marine terminal volumes—up 8% and 33%, respectively—were attributed to strong demand. Enterprise also outlined growth projects, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 results and projects

Record pipeline and marine terminal volumes—up 8% and 33%, respectively—were attributed to strong demand. Enterprise also outlined growth projects, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had already anticipated higher earnings, revenue and operating volumes before the release, which may have reduced the positive surprise from the results. Enterprise Products Partners forecasts

Analysts had already anticipated higher earnings, revenue and operating volumes before the release, which may have reduced the positive surprise from the results. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lowered its fourth-quarter 2027 EPS estimate to $0.84 from $0.86. Although this is a distant-period forecast and current-quarter results exceeded expectations, the revision may have contributed to cautious sentiment around future growth. Enterprise Products Partners analyst estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,871,383 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $85,530,000 after purchasing an additional 131,286 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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