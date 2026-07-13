Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.0350. 569,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,510,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVC

Entravision Communications Trading Down 6.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.49 million.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 324,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $3,139,713.62. Following the sale, the director owned 2,107,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,380,317.94. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $5,967,316.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,974,750 shares in the company, valued at $78,170,072.50. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,821,690 shares of company stock valued at $39,075,784. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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