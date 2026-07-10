Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $23.98. Envela shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 106,900 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Envela in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Envela from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Envela from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envela

Envela Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $588.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34. Envela had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.19%.The business had revenue of $98.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envela Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Envela by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,252 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,275 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envela by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

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