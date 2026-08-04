Enviri (NVRI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Enviri to announce earnings of ($0.3067) per share and revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.37 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enviri to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Enviri has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $652.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Enviri Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Enviri news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 8,333 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,354.50. This represents a 102.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVRI

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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