Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envista from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Envista and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.69.

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Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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