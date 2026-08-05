Envista (NYSE:NVST) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Price Performance

NVST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 6,998,014 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,375. Envista has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.11 million. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Envista by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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