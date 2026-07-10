Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.54.

View Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Envista has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Envista by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Envista by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 73.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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