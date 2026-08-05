Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Eos Energy Enterprises' conference call:

Eos lowered its 2026 revenue guidance to $300 million–$350 million , citing a planned consolidation of Line 1 into the Thorn Hill facility that will temporarily reduce production and revenue.

, citing a planned consolidation of Line 1 into the Thorn Hill facility that will temporarily reduce production and revenue. Second-quarter revenue reached a record $68.8 million , up 351% year over year, while backlog grew to $807 million and the opportunity pipeline increased 31% year over year to $24.6 billion, or nearly 112 GWh.

, up 351% year over year, while backlog grew to $807 million and the opportunity pipeline increased 31% year over year to $24.6 billion, or nearly 112 GWh. Management expects Thorn Hill consolidation to reduce conversion costs by an additional 10%–15%, with an estimated nine-month payback, while a unified manufacturing footprint is intended to support volume growth and margin expansion in 2027.

Despite seven consecutive quarters of gross-margin improvement, adjusted gross margin remained deeply negative at 62% , and adjusted EBITDA was negative $71.4 million; management is targeting more than 72 percentage points of adjusted gross-margin improvement over the next 12 months.

, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $71.4 million; management is targeting more than 72 percentage points of adjusted gross-margin improvement over the next 12 months. The installed fleet has discharged 6.5 GWh across more than 3.9 million cycles, with average round-trip efficiency of 78% and demonstrated performance above 90% on some cycles, supporting Eos’s claims of improving reliability and bankability.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 38,548,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,807,842. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.75. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $371,001.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 887,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,982,090.72. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 29,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $98,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $679,657.44. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,307 shares of company stock worth $1,882,877. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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