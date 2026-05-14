Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.71. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $7.4650, with a volume of 12,719,547 shares traded.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOSE beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus a loss expected by analysts and revenue of $56.96 million, above estimates. The better-than-expected results suggest improving operating momentum and helped lift sentiment around the stock. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. NASDAQ: EOSE Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

EOSE beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus a loss expected by analysts and revenue of $56.96 million, above estimates. The better-than-expected results suggest improving operating momentum and helped lift sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company said revenue rose sharply year over year, backlog remained substantial, and its commercial pipeline expanded to $24.3 billion, reinforcing the case that demand for its long-duration energy storage systems is growing. Eos Energy Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Announces Frontier Power USA

The company said revenue rose sharply year over year, backlog remained substantial, and its commercial pipeline expanded to $24.3 billion, reinforcing the case that demand for its long-duration energy storage systems is growing. Positive Sentiment: Eos and Cerberus announced Frontier Power USA, a new development platform that includes a 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement and a $100 million Cerberus commitment. Investors appear to be viewing this as a way to accelerate deployments and monetize Eos technology at scale. Eos Energy Enterprises and Cerberus Capital Management Announce Frontier Power USA to Deploy American-Made Long Duration Energy Storage at Scale

Eos and Cerberus announced Frontier Power USA, a new development platform that includes a 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement and a $100 million Cerberus commitment. Investors appear to be viewing this as a way to accelerate deployments and monetize Eos technology at scale. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million, signaling confidence that growth will continue through the year.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million, signaling confidence that growth will continue through the year. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on EOSE to $8.00 from $7.00 but kept a hold rating, which is supportive but not a strong bullish signal.

TD Cowen raised its price target on EOSE to $8.00 from $7.00 but kept a hold rating, which is supportive but not a strong bullish signal. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue progress, Eos still reported a gross loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss, so profitability remains a concern and may limit upside until margins improve further.

Despite the revenue progress, Eos still reported a gross loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss, so profitability remains a concern and may limit upside until margins improve further. Negative Sentiment: The new Frontier Power USA plan depends on shareholder approval, financing, and other closing conditions, and the planned rights offering could dilute shareholders if they do not participate.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director David Urban bought 16,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,821.36. This represents a 35.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 23,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $157,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,487,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,785,289.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,012 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,034,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here