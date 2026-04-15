Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.89. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $7.2890, with a volume of 14,217,199 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.07.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 15.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director David Urban purchased 16,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,821.36. This represents a 35.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 235,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,734.84. This trade represents a 6.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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