Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 10.5% - Time to Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.7360. 26,172,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,446,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EOSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 29,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $98,001.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 202,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,657.44. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $371,001.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 887,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,090.72. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 456,307 shares of company stock worth $1,882,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $117,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock worth $213,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,012 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $11,840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $9,152,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,142,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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