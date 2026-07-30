ePlus (PLUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $639.95 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ePlus Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. ePlus has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

ePlus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from ePlus's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ePlus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered ePlus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on ePlus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $89,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,014,532.60. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $115,757 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 1,209.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,373 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 245,114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 787.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 181,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,806 shares of the software maker's stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 138.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company's stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus Inc NASDAQ: PLUS is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients' strategic objectives.

The company's offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

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