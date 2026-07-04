EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.1875.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $825,917.43. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,314,000 after buying an additional 195,850 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 111,536.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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