EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $383,586.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $380,868.38. The trade was a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,001. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $56.63 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.76%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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