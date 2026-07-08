Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Trading Up 2.4% - Still a Buy?

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.51. 112,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 188,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Epsilon Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPSN

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Epsilon Energy's payout ratio is -67.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,394 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 23,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy NASDAQ: EPSN is an independent exploration and production company specializing in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas properties. Originally founded as Brewster Energy in 2002 and rebranded to Epsilon Energy in 2011, the company pursues a disciplined approach to resource development, leveraging its technical expertise to optimize well performance and manage operational costs.

The company's core asset base is concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, where it holds acreage in key shale formations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

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