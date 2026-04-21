Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.340-8.740 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52-week low of $166.02 and a 52-week high of $281.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax's payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 699.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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