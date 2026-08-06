Equillium (EQ) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Equillium to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Equillium to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equillium

In other news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 86,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $240,833.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,240.80. This represents a 57.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Penny Tom sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,392 shares of company stock worth $1,224,898. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 93,123 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equillium from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equillium

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc NASDAQ: EQ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium's pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody's established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

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