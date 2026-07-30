Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,186.00 to $1,211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock's previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,154.83.

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Equinix Trading Down 2.6%

EQIX stock opened at $1,008.02 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $720.62 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,055.12 and its 200-day moving average is $993.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,941,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,149,628,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.62 billion, up 16.4% year over year and ahead of consensus. Funds from operations reached $11.78 per share, exceeding estimates of $11.25, while annualized gross bookings, recurring revenue and net interconnections all showed solid growth. Equinix Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.62 billion, up 16.4% year over year and ahead of consensus. Funds from operations reached $11.78 per share, exceeding estimates of $11.25, while annualized gross bookings, recurring revenue and net interconnections all showed solid growth. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and AI demand: Equinix raised its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69–$43.29, above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and projected $10.205–$10.285 billion in revenue. Management also issued a long-term outlook for 10%–13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029, citing strong AI-related demand, bookings and presales. Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results

Equinix raised its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69–$43.29, above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and projected $10.205–$10.285 billion in revenue. Management also issued a long-term outlook for 10%–13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029, citing strong AI-related demand, bookings and presales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: TD Cowen analyst Michael Elias reiterated a Buy rating and lifted his price target to $1,166, pointing to the upbeat quarter and strong AI-driven demand. Equinix Analyst Rating and Price Target

TD Cowen analyst Michael Elias reiterated a Buy rating and lifted his price target to $1,166, pointing to the upbeat quarter and strong AI-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and liquidity: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, with an approximately 2% annualized yield. The company also entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, strengthening financial flexibility but potentially increasing financing exposure. Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, with an approximately 2% annualized yield. The company also entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, strengthening financial flexibility but potentially increasing financing exposure. Negative Sentiment: Near-term forecast disappoints: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5–$2.6 billion is below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, raising concerns that near-term growth may not match elevated investor expectations. This weaker forecast overshadowed the raised annual outlook. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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