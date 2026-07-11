Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by BTIG Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,155.64.

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Equinix Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,051.21 on Friday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,066.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $967.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 166.7% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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