EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of EquipmentShare.com in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EquipmentShare.com from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EquipmentShare.com from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EquipmentShare.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.44.

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EquipmentShare.com Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EQPT opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46. EquipmentShare.com has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EquipmentShare.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EquipmentShare.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EquipmentShare.com

In other news, CEO Jabbok Schlacks acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Bryan Hill purchased 21,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $499,070.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,324.66. This trade represents a 155.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,803 shares of company stock worth $1,797,271.

EquipmentShare.com Company Profile

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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