Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilysys Q2 Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Agilysys in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Agilysys' current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Agilysys' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Agilysys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $107.66 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Agilysys reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 versus the $0.40 analyst consensus, while revenue of $87.68 million exceeded expectations of $85.97 million and increased 14.3% year over year. The company’s stronger subscription outlook and record first-quarter results helped drive the shares’ recent gap higher. Why Agilysys Is Up After Record Q1 Results

Agilysys reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 versus the $0.40 analyst consensus, while revenue of $87.68 million exceeded expectations of $85.97 million and increased 14.3% year over year. The company’s stronger subscription outlook and record first-quarter results helped drive the shares’ recent gap higher. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial upside. Piper Sandler issued a forecast calling for strong price appreciation, while a Needham analyst also said the stock is expected to rise. These views reinforce the bullish reaction to Agilysys’ operating momentum. Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation Needham Expects Agilysys Stock to Rise

Piper Sandler issued a forecast calling for strong price appreciation, while a Needham analyst also said the stock is expected to rise. These views reinforce the bullish reaction to Agilysys’ operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s estimates still imply earnings growth. The firm projects FY2027 EPS of $1.73 and FY2028 EPS of $2.18, compared with the current-year consensus of $1.77. However, these forecasts are below Northland’s previous estimates, creating a more cautious medium-term outlook.

The firm projects FY2027 EPS of $1.73 and FY2028 EPS of $2.18, compared with the current-year consensus of $1.77. However, these forecasts are below Northland’s previous estimates, creating a more cautious medium-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut multiple EPS forecasts. FY2027 EPS was reduced to $1.73 from $1.86, FY2028 EPS to $2.18 from $2.30, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.37 from $0.40, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.46 from $0.54, and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.68. The revisions could temper enthusiasm, particularly given AGYS’s elevated valuation, including a reported P/E ratio above 70.

FY2027 EPS was reduced to $1.73 from $1.86, FY2028 EPS to $2.18 from $2.30, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.37 from $0.40, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.46 from $0.54, and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.68. The revisions could temper enthusiasm, particularly given AGYS’s elevated valuation, including a reported P/E ratio above 70. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Agilysys from “strong buy” to “hold.” The rating change provides a counterpoint to the bullish price-target commentary and may limit additional near-term upside. Zacks Research

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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