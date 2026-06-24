Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CASY Q1 Earnings

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Casey's General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.28. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casey's General Stores' current full-year earnings is $20.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey's General Stores' Q2 2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.12 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $23.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $25.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $975.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.00.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $831.89 on Wednesday. Casey's General Stores has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $927.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $815.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.66. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods for Casey’s, including FY2027 to $21.12 per share from $20.08, FY2028 to $23.11 from $22.21, FY2029 to $25.37, and several quarterly estimates as well. Higher profit forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the company’s earnings growth outlook.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods for Casey’s, including FY2027 to $21.12 per share from $20.08, FY2028 to $23.11 from $22.21, FY2029 to $25.37, and several quarterly estimates as well. Higher profit forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the company’s earnings growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Casey’s, so while earnings expectations improved, the firm is not signaling a strong immediate upgrade in valuation sentiment.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Casey’s, so while earnings expectations improved, the firm is not signaling a strong immediate upgrade in valuation sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One Financial recently initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $896 price target , which suggests limited near-term upside from current levels but also confirms analyst interest in the name.

Capital One Financial recently initiated coverage with an rating and a , which suggests limited near-term upside from current levels but also confirms analyst interest in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage referenced by the market includes a consensus Moderate Buy view and commentary highlighting Casey’s as a favored consumer/retail operator, adding to the generally constructive long-term backdrop for the stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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