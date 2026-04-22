Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HP Q4 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.80.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.7%

HP stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 234.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 383,437 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 268,882 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 1,174,105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 398.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is presently -31.35%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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