Equity Residential's (EQR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:EQR opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equity Residential's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 876.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,002,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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