Erasca (ERAS) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1114) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). On average, analysts expect Erasca to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 1,613,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,674. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERAS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Erasca

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Erasca by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 59,087 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Gross Law, Portnoy Law and Robbins Geller, reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a class action covering purchases from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. The repeated notices increase the visibility of the legal risk surrounding Erasca. Gross Law Firm notice Portnoy Law Firm announcement

Several firms, including Gross Law, Portnoy Law and Robbins Geller, reminded investors that is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a class action covering purchases from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. The repeated notices increase the visibility of the legal risk surrounding Erasca. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that Erasca and senior executives misled investors about the competitive advantage, safety profile and intellectual-property protection of the company’s lead oncology candidate, ERAS-0015 . The allegations relate to potential securities-law violations and could create financial, reputational and management distractions if litigation proceeds. Hagens Berman investigation

Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that Erasca and senior executives misled investors about the competitive advantage, safety profile and intellectual-property protection of the company’s lead oncology candidate, . The allegations relate to potential securities-law violations and could create financial, reputational and management distractions if litigation proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Kahn Swick & Foti, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, SBS Law and DJS Law issued similar investor notices encouraging shareholders with losses to contact them. These releases are primarily solicitations for potential plaintiffs and do not establish that Erasca is liable or that investors will receive compensation. Rosen Law Firm notice

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

Further Reading

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