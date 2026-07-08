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Erez Shachar Sells 154,436 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Riskified logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares on July 6 at an average price of $5.22, totaling about $806,156. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Shachar has also been actively selling shares in recent trading sessions, including multiple large sales in late June and early July. After the July 6 transaction, he still directly owned 1.77 million shares worth about $9.26 million.
  • Riskified shares were trading around $5.18, near their 52-week high of $5.68, as the company continues to show mixed fundamentals. Its latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a $5.96 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,773,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,233.02. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,787,120.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $615,461.60.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 686,919 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $768.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 523,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares during the period. TFJ Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 31.7% in the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,399 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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